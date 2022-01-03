Honor Credit Union welcomes Beth Anderson as community assistant VP

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently welcome Beth Anderson as community assistant vice president for southwest Michigan. Staying true to her roots, Anderson was born and raised in St. Joseph, Michigan, and resides there today with her husband, Dan, and two sons, Jackson and Grayson.

Prior to joining Team Honor, Beth Anderson served as the senior account Executive with Mid-West Family Southwest Michigan for 20 years and is familiar with the community-focused mindset that both Honor and Mid-West Family Broadcasting exemplify, Honor officials said. Anderson will continue to bring this into her role as community assistant vice president at Honor.

Honor’s community assistant vice presidents work closely with several teams, including Honor’s member center managers, member experience, marketing, business services and real estate teams. By working together, they can work to create relationships, serve the community, and act as a connector to provide members with financial solutions for success. As a CAVP, Anderson will be heavily involved in supporting community organizations and building business partnerships.

“I came to Honor knowing it was a great organization to work for, but after just a few months, I know it’s much more than that,” Anderson said. “I believe there’s no better financial institution to be part of in southwest Michigan, personally or as a business. Our members benefit from lower to no fees in many cases, competitive rates, not to mention Honor’s immense community impact. If that’s not in the best interest of the member and community, I don’t know what is.”