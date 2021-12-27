Spectrum Health Lakeland announces top baby names of 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Of the 1,409 babies born to date in 2021 at the Spectrum Health Lakeland BirthPlace in Niles and St. Joseph, Jackson and Isabelle were the most popular names. Other popular names for both genders in 2021 are listed below:

Top Five Boy Names:

Jackson Daniel Oliver Elijah Carson

Top Five Girl Names:

Isabelle Madelyn Evelyn Ava Avery

Spectrum Health Lakeland is served by a team of 28 obstetrics and gynecology providers including physicians, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives; 80 nurses; and 34 support staff. High-risk pregnant women and women with chronic illnesses considering pregnancy also have local access to advanced levels of care through a partnership with maternal-fetal medicine specialists at Spectrum Health Medical Group, hospital officials said.

In 2021, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital earned a platinum designation for maternal care from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health for their work to improve health outcomes for mothers and combat the leading causes of maternal mortality such as obstetric hemorrhage and severe hypertension. Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph also earned gold-level designation, the second-highest ranking.