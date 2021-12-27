Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new providers

BRIDGMAN – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed Tringo Dessie and Maleah Walters to the medical staff. Dessie and Walters are seeing patients alongside three physicians and three advance practitioners at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, located 9625 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.

Dessie earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree with a family nurse practitioner certification from Chamberlain University in Illinois and a master of business administration from Andrews University. She has more than 25 years of nursing experience in multiple care settings including long-term care, post-surgical, medical oncology, cardiac telemetry, orthopedic, neurology, pediatric, and labor and delivery. Most recently Dessie served as a family nurse practitioner at InterCare Community Health Network in Benton Harbor.

Walters earned a master of science in nursing degree with a family nurse practitioner certification from Spring Arbor University. Prior to joining Lakeland, she served as a nurse on the progressive care unit at University of Michigan Health West. She also has experience working in the emergency department and childbirth unit and has completed clinical rounds in internal and family medicine, pediatrics and women’s health.

“Both Tringo and Maleah offer a range of clinical experience and we are confident they will uphold the high standard of quality, compassionate care our patients expect,” said James Savoie, director primary care practices, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “We are excited to welcome them to the care team at Southwestern Medical Clinic as it allows us to continue to expand access for patients and their families in Bridgman and the surrounding community.”

Providers at the Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman care for care for the general medical, psychological, and developmental needs of adults and geriatric patients. For more information, or to find a physician, visit swmc.org or call (269) 465-6050.