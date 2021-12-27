Registration for Niles middle school girls soccer ends Friday

NILES — Sign up for the Niles middle school girls soccer team ends Friday.

Registration forms are available on the East Side Connection website under sports and clubs. There are three forms that need to be filled out. Forms may also be obtained by contacting Coach Pugsley Wright at (269) 591-5188 or online at coachbpwright@gmail.com.

Cost is $90 for new players and $50 for returning players using a previous uniform.

Conditioning begins in mid-January from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Ballard Elementary gym. Outside practices begin in March with matches in April and May.

Once registered, players will receive information about all soccer events.