Dowagiac Police Log: Dec. 20-21
Published 8:28 am Thursday, December 23, 2021
Dec. 20
9:55 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
9:57 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
11:09 a.m. — 200 Block Grand, civil dispute
3:02 p.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, civil dispute
4:05 p.m. — 200 Block Hill, suspicious persons
6 p.m. — Vineyard Apartments, assault complaint
11:32 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest
Dec. 21
3:02 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil dispute
1:10 p.m. — 600 Block Orchard, welfare check
1:23 p.m. — Oak/N. Front, suspicious persons
2:49 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, stalking complaint
4:34 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, welfare check
5:18 p.m. — E Prairie Ronde St/E Railroad, traffic crash
5:34 p.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, vehicle lock-out
7:22 p.m. — Baymont Inn, vehicle lock-out
8:40 p.m. — Mill/E. Division, suspicious vehicle