Dowagiac Police Log: Dec. 20-21

Published 8:28 am Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Submitted

Dec. 20

9:55 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

9:57 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

11:09 a.m. — 200 Block Grand, civil dispute

3:02 p.m. — 200 Block E. Prairie Ronde, civil dispute

4:05 p.m. — 200 Block Hill, suspicious persons

6 p.m. — Vineyard Apartments, assault complaint

11:32 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest

 

Dec. 21

3:02 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil dispute

1:10 p.m. — 600 Block Orchard, welfare check

1:23 p.m. — Oak/N. Front, suspicious persons

2:49 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, stalking complaint

4:34 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, welfare check

5:18 p.m. — E Prairie Ronde St/E Railroad, traffic crash

5:34 p.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, vehicle lock-out

7:22 p.m. — Baymont Inn, vehicle lock-out

8:40 p.m. — Mill/E. Division, suspicious vehicle

