PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Afternoon with Santa

CASSOPOLIS — Before Santa loads up his sleigh to deliver Christmas gifts to children across the globe this weekend, he made a pitstop in Cassopolis Monday to allow area children to get into the Christmas spirit.

The Cass District Library’s main branch, 319 M-62, Cassopolis, hosted an Afternoon with Santa event from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. During the event, area children could meet and take pictures with Santa, played by local Gary Barnes. Children could also make Christmas crafts and visit with members of the Miss Cassopolis Court of Honor.