Lois Barkman

Sept. 5, 1931 — Dec. 14, 2021

Lois L. Barkman passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born to Harry C. and Bessie E. (Fein) Wood on Sept. 5, 1931, at Cook County Hospital in Chicago IL. As a child her family moved to Niles, where she lived the rest of her life.

On Nov. 15, 1947, she married Archie G. Barkman, who preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1981. Also preceding her in death were her parents and siblings, Edward, Harry, Floyd Wood, and Marion Barchet.

She is survived by her children Steve (JoAnn), of Roscommon, Michigan; Archie (Debby), Bryan (Missy), and Beth Barkman ,all of Niles; grandchildren, Stacey, Jason, Kyle, Caitlin, Kelsey, and Kade; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker and after her husband’s death, she went to work and retired from the Niles Public School Cafeteria Department. She was a longtime fan of Notre Dame Football and was so happy when her Chicago Cubs finally won a World Series.

Following her wishes, there will be no Funeral or Services. Cremation services provided by Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan.

Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Pet Refuge Inc, 4626 S Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46616.