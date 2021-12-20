Hazel Snyder

April 18, 1937 — Dec. 18, 2021

Hazel Maxine (Brown) Snyder gained her wings on Dec. 18, 2021.

Hazel was born April 18, 1937 to Lyle and Marvine Brown

Hazel met and married John Snyder on June 16, 1955, building 66 years of a life filled with love. They were blessed with eight children, Cathy Richardson (Eugene), Linda Wyatt (Dave), Lorri Privett (William), Ricky Snyder, Penny Whitmer (Danny), Tammy Snyder, and Jody Snyder, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Hazel was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Snyder, her parents, brother, Richard Brown, Jim Brown, sister, Margaret (Peach) Lawson, son, Larry Snyder, and granddaughter, Melissa.

She attended Cassopolis schools. Hazel had a full-time job being a stay at home mom.

Moms final wishes was to be cremated and have a celebration of life, which will be held at a later date.