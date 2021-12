COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,434,837 cases, 25,984 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 21,872 COVID-19 cases and 348 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 7,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 11,534 cases and 177 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 1,434,837 COVID-19 cases and 25,984 related deaths.

As of last week Friday, 62.8 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.