Modern Woodmen presents award to Edwardsburg Fire Department

EDWARDSBURG — Those keeping the village of Edwardsburg safe were recognized this week by a national organization.

At Monday night’s association meeting of the Edwardsburg Fire Department, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, Kory Meade, presented the local “Heroes Award” to the group. Fire Chief Bruce Stack accepted the award. In addition to the award, Meade brought a cake and also contributed $100 for distribution to an organization of the association’s choice. The association selected the Edwardsburg Food Pantry as the recipient.

Modern Woodmen of America is one of the largest fraternal benefit societies in the U.S., with more than 750,000 members total.