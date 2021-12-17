Daily Data: Saturday, Dec. 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 78, BERRIEN SPRING 23

At Niles

BERRIEN SPRINGS 23

Taneya Shivers 13, Jasyl Withers, Charlie Mock 3, Destiny Davis 1, Kirsten Krause 0. TOTALS: 8 3-8 23

BRANDYWINE 78

Ellie Knapp 14, Miley Young 11, Cortney Bates 9, Adeline Gill 8, Ireland Prenkert 6, Kadence Brumitt 6, Lexi Troup, 5, Tressa Hullinger 5, Allie Curtis-Lee 4, Olivia Laurita 3, Paige Krisler 3, Niyah Mason 2, Adelyn Drotoz 2. TOTALS: 30 7-13 78

Brandywine 27 45 63 78

Berrien Springs 7 16 17 23

3-point baskets: Brandywine 11 (Bates 3, Knapp 2, Prenkert 2, Young, Laurita, Troup, Krisler), Berrien Springs 4 (Shivers 3, Mock). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 9 (none), Berrien Springs 8 (none). Varsity records: Berrien Springs 0-5, 0-2 BCS Red; Brandywine 6-0, 1-0 BCS Red

EDWARDSBURG 83, THREE RIVERS 31

At Edwardsburg

THREE RIVERS 83

Macy Ivins 0, Emma Stasiuk 3, Gabby Charvat 15, Payge Ellifritz 3, Rylie Glass 0, Allie McGlothlen 4, Zoe McGlothlen 0, Charlotte Werner 0, Abby Lemacks 2, Caleigh Barth 2. TOTALS: 10 5-10 31

EDWARDSBURG 83

Ella Castelluci 15, Macey Laubach 17, Katie Schaible 18, Kenzie Schaible 5, Averie Markel 6, Lindsey Dalenberg 5, Abby Bossler 8, Caitlin Tighe 9. TOTALS: 35 5-7 83

Three Rivers 15 21 24 31

Edwardsburg 25 58 68 83

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 3 (Stasiuk, Charvat, Ellifritz), Edwardsburg 8 (Laubach, Ka. Schaible 4, Ke. Schaible, Markel 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 8 (none), Edwardsburg 12 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 1-4, 1-2 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 4-0, 1-0 Wolverine South

COMSTOCK 47, CASSOPOLIS 40

At Cassopolis

COMSTOCK 47

Keyonna Burns 3, Kyla Owens 3, Keyandra Burns 2, LiZariah Lewis 19, DeShanae Reed 7, Brianne Doud 2, Mackenzie Bowers 11. TOTALS: 14 17-37 47

CASSOPOLIS 40

Jania Williams 6, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 1, Zaniya Dodd 13, Atyanna Alford 7, Jadin Wolfe 7. TOTALS: 17 5-20 40

Comstock 7 19 35 47

Cassopolis 9 22 33 40

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 1 (Alford 1), Comstock 2 (Bowers). Total fouls (fouled out): Comstock 18 (Owens), Cassopolis 24 (Wolfe, Williams). Varsity records: Comstock 2-4, 1-3 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 2-2, 2-12 Southwest 10

BUCHANAN 37, SOUTH HAVEN 26

At South Haven

BUCHANAN 37

Jillian McKean 6, Claire Lietz 6, Hannah Herman 3, Jenna French 2, Alyssa Carson 9, Alexa Burns 5, Hannah Tompkins 6. TOTALS: 14 6-14 37

SOUTH HAVEN 26

Yuma Doi 4, Alexis Eddy 2, Sandra Bermejo Calvo 1, Dayshauna Crowley 14, Faith Lewis 5. TOTALS: 11 3-4 26.

Buchanan 14 24 30 37

South Haven 8 14 17 26

3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Lietz 1, Burns 1, Tompkins 1), South Haven 1 (Lewis 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 10, South Haven 16. Varsity records: Buchanan 6-0, 2-0 BCS Red Division; South Haven 0-4, 0-1 BCS RED Division

BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 62, THREE RIVERS 54

At Edwardsburg

THREE RIVERS 54

Ryan Lubieniecki 0, Chase Evans 0, Angelo Hausmainis 18, Lamonta Stone 0, Caleb Quake 2, Connor Quake 2, Drew Brown 28, Garron Gahan 4. TOTALS: 22 9-13 54

EDWARDSBURG 62

Zach Bartz 0, Jacob Pegura 16, Mason Crist 5, Owen Eberlein 8, Jake Moore 11, Luke Stowasser 12, Isaac Merrill 6, Brendan Bryce 3, TOTALS: 25 8-14

Three Rivers 6 19 41 54

Edwardsburg 23 34 43 62

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 1 (Hausmainis), Edwardsburg 4 (Crist, Moore, Stowasser, Bryce). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 14 (none), Edwardsburg 10 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 1-3, 1-1 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 3-1, 1-0 Wolverine South

BERRIEN SPRINGS 62, BRANDYWINE 52

At Niles

BERRIEN SPRINGS 62

James York 10 2-4 23, Byron Tate 5 2-2 14, Brody Brewer 2 4-5 8, Josiah Pittman 2 0-0 5, Micah McFarland 2 0-0 4, Kole Blasco 1 2-4 4, Garrett Brewer 1 0-0 2, Chris Gordon 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24 10-15 62

BRANDYWINE 53

Nathaniel Orr V 6 3-5 16, Jeramiah Palmer 5 4-6 14, Carson Knapp 4 1-2 12, Michael Palmer 2 1-4 5, Jamier Palmer 1 0-0 2, Owen Hulett 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 18 12-21 52

Berrien Springs 10 23 44 62

Brandywine 15 21 33 52

3-pointer baskets: Berrien Springs 4 (Tate 2, York, Pittman), Brandywine 4 (Knapp 3, Orr). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien Springs 19 (none), Brandywine 17 (Palmer) Technical fouls: Brandywine (Palmer). Varsity records: Berrien Springs 4-0, 2-0 BCS Red; Brandywine 1-2, 0-1 BCS Red

COMSTOCK 57, CASSOPOLIS 47

At Cassopolis

COMSTOCK 57

Josh Allen 11, Israel Patterson 21, Tarik Ross 5, D.J. Howard 6, Amarion White 7, J.R. Kellum 7. TOTALS: 18 20-32 57

CASSOPOLIS 47

Davion Goins 13, Alek Dahlgren 3, Zantrell Simmerling 3, Daeton Gillam 15, Cole Millirans 0, Daishean Jamison 4, Reggie Hart 2, R.J. Drews 5, Jermaine Williams 2. TOTALS: 18 6-13 47

Comstock 17 31 41 57

Cassopolis 4 28 38 47

3-point baskets: Comstock 1 (Allen 1), Cassopolis 5 (Gillam 3, Drews 1, Simmerling). Total fouls (fouled out): Comstock 16, Cassopolis 26 (Dahlgren). Varsity records: Comstock 2-1, 2-0 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 1-11, -1 Southwest 10