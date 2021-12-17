Daily Data: Saturday, Dec. 18
Published 11:30 pm Friday, December 17, 2021
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 78, BERRIEN SPRING 23
At Niles
BERRIEN SPRINGS 23
Taneya Shivers 13, Jasyl Withers, Charlie Mock 3, Destiny Davis 1, Kirsten Krause 0. TOTALS: 8 3-8 23
BRANDYWINE 78
Ellie Knapp 14, Miley Young 11, Cortney Bates 9, Adeline Gill 8, Ireland Prenkert 6, Kadence Brumitt 6, Lexi Troup, 5, Tressa Hullinger 5, Allie Curtis-Lee 4, Olivia Laurita 3, Paige Krisler 3, Niyah Mason 2, Adelyn Drotoz 2. TOTALS: 30 7-13 78
Brandywine 27 45 63 78
Berrien Springs 7 16 17 23
3-point baskets: Brandywine 11 (Bates 3, Knapp 2, Prenkert 2, Young, Laurita, Troup, Krisler), Berrien Springs 4 (Shivers 3, Mock). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 9 (none), Berrien Springs 8 (none). Varsity records: Berrien Springs 0-5, 0-2 BCS Red; Brandywine 6-0, 1-0 BCS Red
EDWARDSBURG 83, THREE RIVERS 31
At Edwardsburg
THREE RIVERS 83
Macy Ivins 0, Emma Stasiuk 3, Gabby Charvat 15, Payge Ellifritz 3, Rylie Glass 0, Allie McGlothlen 4, Zoe McGlothlen 0, Charlotte Werner 0, Abby Lemacks 2, Caleigh Barth 2. TOTALS: 10 5-10 31
EDWARDSBURG 83
Ella Castelluci 15, Macey Laubach 17, Katie Schaible 18, Kenzie Schaible 5, Averie Markel 6, Lindsey Dalenberg 5, Abby Bossler 8, Caitlin Tighe 9. TOTALS: 35 5-7 83
Three Rivers 15 21 24 31
Edwardsburg 25 58 68 83
3-point baskets: Three Rivers 3 (Stasiuk, Charvat, Ellifritz), Edwardsburg 8 (Laubach, Ka. Schaible 4, Ke. Schaible, Markel 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 8 (none), Edwardsburg 12 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 1-4, 1-2 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 4-0, 1-0 Wolverine South
COMSTOCK 47, CASSOPOLIS 40
At Cassopolis
COMSTOCK 47
Keyonna Burns 3, Kyla Owens 3, Keyandra Burns 2, LiZariah Lewis 19, DeShanae Reed 7, Brianne Doud 2, Mackenzie Bowers 11. TOTALS: 14 17-37 47
CASSOPOLIS 40
Jania Williams 6, Alexis Millirans 6, Quianna Murray 1, Zaniya Dodd 13, Atyanna Alford 7, Jadin Wolfe 7. TOTALS: 17 5-20 40
Comstock 7 19 35 47
Cassopolis 9 22 33 40
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 1 (Alford 1), Comstock 2 (Bowers). Total fouls (fouled out): Comstock 18 (Owens), Cassopolis 24 (Wolfe, Williams). Varsity records: Comstock 2-4, 1-3 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 2-2, 2-12 Southwest 10
BUCHANAN 37, SOUTH HAVEN 26
At South Haven
BUCHANAN 37
Jillian McKean 6, Claire Lietz 6, Hannah Herman 3, Jenna French 2, Alyssa Carson 9, Alexa Burns 5, Hannah Tompkins 6. TOTALS: 14 6-14 37
SOUTH HAVEN 26
Yuma Doi 4, Alexis Eddy 2, Sandra Bermejo Calvo 1, Dayshauna Crowley 14, Faith Lewis 5. TOTALS: 11 3-4 26.
Buchanan 14 24 30 37
South Haven 8 14 17 26
3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Lietz 1, Burns 1, Tompkins 1), South Haven 1 (Lewis 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 10, South Haven 16. Varsity records: Buchanan 6-0, 2-0 BCS Red Division; South Haven 0-4, 0-1 BCS RED Division
BOYS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 62, THREE RIVERS 54
At Edwardsburg
THREE RIVERS 54
Ryan Lubieniecki 0, Chase Evans 0, Angelo Hausmainis 18, Lamonta Stone 0, Caleb Quake 2, Connor Quake 2, Drew Brown 28, Garron Gahan 4. TOTALS: 22 9-13 54
EDWARDSBURG 62
Zach Bartz 0, Jacob Pegura 16, Mason Crist 5, Owen Eberlein 8, Jake Moore 11, Luke Stowasser 12, Isaac Merrill 6, Brendan Bryce 3, TOTALS: 25 8-14
Three Rivers 6 19 41 54
Edwardsburg 23 34 43 62
3-point baskets: Three Rivers 1 (Hausmainis), Edwardsburg 4 (Crist, Moore, Stowasser, Bryce). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 14 (none), Edwardsburg 10 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 1-3, 1-1 Wolverine South; Edwardsburg 3-1, 1-0 Wolverine South
BERRIEN SPRINGS 62, BRANDYWINE 52
At Niles
BERRIEN SPRINGS 62
James York 10 2-4 23, Byron Tate 5 2-2 14, Brody Brewer 2 4-5 8, Josiah Pittman 2 0-0 5, Micah McFarland 2 0-0 4, Kole Blasco 1 2-4 4, Garrett Brewer 1 0-0 2, Chris Gordon 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24 10-15 62
BRANDYWINE 53
Nathaniel Orr V 6 3-5 16, Jeramiah Palmer 5 4-6 14, Carson Knapp 4 1-2 12, Michael Palmer 2 1-4 5, Jamier Palmer 1 0-0 2, Owen Hulett 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 18 12-21 52
Berrien Springs 10 23 44 62
Brandywine 15 21 33 52
3-pointer baskets: Berrien Springs 4 (Tate 2, York, Pittman), Brandywine 4 (Knapp 3, Orr). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien Springs 19 (none), Brandywine 17 (Palmer) Technical fouls: Brandywine (Palmer). Varsity records: Berrien Springs 4-0, 2-0 BCS Red; Brandywine 1-2, 0-1 BCS Red
COMSTOCK 57, CASSOPOLIS 47
At Cassopolis
COMSTOCK 57
Josh Allen 11, Israel Patterson 21, Tarik Ross 5, D.J. Howard 6, Amarion White 7, J.R. Kellum 7. TOTALS: 18 20-32 57
CASSOPOLIS 47
Davion Goins 13, Alek Dahlgren 3, Zantrell Simmerling 3, Daeton Gillam 15, Cole Millirans 0, Daishean Jamison 4, Reggie Hart 2, R.J. Drews 5, Jermaine Williams 2. TOTALS: 18 6-13 47
Comstock 17 31 41 57
Cassopolis 4 28 38 47
3-point baskets: Comstock 1 (Allen 1), Cassopolis 5 (Gillam 3, Drews 1, Simmerling). Total fouls (fouled out): Comstock 16, Cassopolis 26 (Dahlgren). Varsity records: Comstock 2-1, 2-0 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 1-11, -1 Southwest 10