Spectrum Health Lakeland honors longtime board chair, welcomes new

ST. JOSEPH – The Spectrum Health Lakeland board of directors recently underwent a transition of leadership. Longtime board chair Dan Hopp was succeeded by incoming chair Mike Todman who is only the fifth board chair at Lakeland in the last 70 years. Hopp joined the Lakeland Board of Directors in 1992 and has served as chair since 2009. Todman joined the Lakeland Board of Directors in 2017 and previously served as vice-chair. Both Hopp and Todman were also appointed to the Spectrum Health board of directors in December 2018.

“On behalf of our team members, patients, and community, we are incredibility grateful for Dan’s servant leadership over the last nearly three decades,” said Loren B. Hamel, president, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “He has long held a vision for health care in Southwest Michigan that is accessible, affordable, compassionate, and high quality. His considerable influence has helped Lakeland become a top-tier organization and will continue to benefit our community for years to come. We also want to welcome Mike into the Spectrum Health Lakeland board chair role. His insights, experience, and deep commitment to our communities will be invaluable.”

“I am honored to have been selected as the next board chair for an organization made up of terrific people who bring their heart to work every day and serve our community to the best of their ability,” Todman said. “Dan has left some very big shoes to fill, and I hope that I can help Spectrum Health Lakeland and its staff as they continue the pursuit of their mission while making health care accessible to everyone in our community who needs it.”

Notable accomplishments during Hopp’s tenure include several facility building projects including upgrades to the Niles and Watervliet hospitals, the inpatient tower and Pavilion project at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, and the Marie Yeager Cancer Center. A large capital reserve was also created to ensure Lakeland can continue to fund necessary capital investments for facilities and equipment.

Under Hopp’s leadership, Lakeland developed a graduate medical education and residency program which attracts top talent from across the globe. The board of directors committed resources and programs to better understand and address the causes and cures of disparities in health conditions for the communities we serve. Most notably, Hopp played a critical role in the health system’s integration as a division of Spectrum Health in 2018.

“It has been a privilege to work with community and hospital leaders to provide our friends and neighbors with first-class health care,” Hopp said. “Through the combined efforts of many people, over many years, Southwest Michigan has a health system they can be proud of. Spectrum Health Lakeland is well-positioned to meet whatever changes or challenges might arise in the future as it continues to improve health, inspire hope, and save lives.”

Hopp was senior vice president of corporate affairs and general counsel of Whirlpool Corporation at the time of his retirement in 2011. He joined Whirlpool as a staff attorney in 1979 and was named general counsel in 1989. Prior to joining Whirlpool, he practiced law at Mayer, Brown and Platt in Chicago.

Todman retired as vice chairman of Whirlpool Corporation in December 2015. He held several senior leadership positions during his tenure, including president, Whirlpool International; president, Whirlpool North America; and executive vice president and president, Whirlpool Europe. He was a member of the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation from January 2006 until his retirement.