Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Dec. 6-13
Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Dec. 6
12:10 a.m. — North Shore, residential alarm
12:34 a.m. — Eagle lake/North Park, traffic stop
1:41 a.m. — Irving, suspicious situation
2:57 a.m. — US-12, suspicious situation
6:33 a.m. — M-62/Harris, traffic stop
7:03 a.m. — Cass, general assist
8:28 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
9:10 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
10:59 a.m. — Hamilton, domestic
1:23 p.m. —Section, general complaint
1:49 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
4:07 p.m. — Section, special assignment
5:07 p.m. — US-12/Gumwood, driving complaint
5:33 p.m. — Section, juvenile complaint
Dec. 7
8:05 a.m. — M-62, lock out assist
8:43 a.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop
8:57 a.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop
9:02 a.m. — Village Heights, domestic
9:12 a.m. — Village Heights, run away
11:05 a.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, road hazard
12:56 p.m. — Avenue C, general assist
2:46 p.m. — Section, general assist
2:54 p.m. — Section, welfare check
4:49 p.m. — Kenneth, general complaint
5:35 p.m. — US-12/Beebe, driving complaint
5:40 p.m. — Redfield, VIN inspection
6:17 p.m. — Section, welfare check
7:14 p.m. — Hamilton, larceny
8:49 p.m. — South Shore, property check
9:51 p.m. — US-12/Lake, traffic stop
11:13 p.m. — US-12/Red Pine, traffic stop
Dec. 8
9:44 a.m. — Christiana Lake, suspicious situation
1:43 p.m. — North Shore, welfare check
4:02 p.m. — Elkhart/Jill, hit and run
4:31 p.m. — Cherry, run away
5:31 p.m. — Cherry, welfare check
7:06 p.m. — Hamilton, personal protection order
8:48 p.m. — May/Adamsville, car-deer accident
Dec. 9
1:26 a.m. — US-12/Lane, driving while license suspended
2:38 a.m. — Dailey/Curtis, traffic stop
7:24 a.m. — Section, general assist
7:37 a.m. — M-62/US-12, property damage accident
8:49 a.m. — Section, juvenile complaint
11:15 a.m. — Garver Lake, warrant check
3:28 p.m. — Hamilton, civil complaint
6:29 p.m. — Beach, larceny
7:06 p.m. — Cherry, domestic
9:42 p.m. — US-12/Brady, traffic stop
9:54 p.m. — Meadowview, breaking and entering
10:48 p.m. — US-12, traffic stop
11:43 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, traffic stop
Dec. 10
12:35 a.m. — Five Points, property damage accident
2:23 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, suspicious vehicle
7:49 a.m. — M-62, business alarm
10:05 a.m. — Curtis, property damage accident
10:49 a.m. — Section, general assist
12:50 p.m. — Adamsville, civil complaint
2:20 p.m. — Adamsville, welfare check
3:13 p.m. — Yankee, threats complaint
6:47 p.m. — Elkhart/Raymond, suspicious situation
8:16 p.m. — US-12, attempted paper service
8:20 p.m. — Section, general assist
9:50 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
Dec. 11
9:27 a.m. — Section, business alarm
11:34 a.m. — M-62, larceny
11:54 a.m. — US-12/South Shore, driving while intoxicated
1:10 p.m. — US-12, civil complaint
3:58 p.m. — attempted paper service
4:10 p.m. — Redfield/Sherman, traffic stop
7:40 p.m. — US-12, attempted paper service
7:44 p.m. — US-12/Claire, traffic stop
8:18 p.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
8:27 p.m. — US-12/Elkhart, traffic stop
8:57 p.m. — US-12/M-60, driving complaint
9:23 p.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop
10:28 p.m. — Hess, residential alarm
Dec. 12
2:04 a.m. — Redfield/Conrad, traffic stop
3:19 a.m. — May/Elkhart, suspicious situation
11:51 a.m. — US-12/M-62, driving complaint
1:49 p.m. — M-62, business alarm
4:56 p.m. — Section, juvenile complaint
6:51 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, property damage accident
Dec. 13
12:24 a.m. — Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop