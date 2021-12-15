Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Dec. 6-13

Dec. 6

12:10 a.m. — North Shore, residential alarm

12:34 a.m. — Eagle lake/North Park, traffic stop

1:41 a.m. — Irving, suspicious situation

2:57 a.m. — US-12, suspicious situation

6:33 a.m. — M-62/Harris, traffic stop

7:03 a.m. — Cass, general assist

8:28 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

9:10 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

10:59 a.m. — Hamilton, domestic

1:23 p.m. —Section, general complaint

1:49 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

4:07 p.m. — Section, special assignment

5:07 p.m. — US-12/Gumwood, driving complaint

5:33 p.m. — Section, juvenile complaint

 

Dec. 7

8:05 a.m. — M-62, lock out assist

8:43 a.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop

8:57 a.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop

9:02 a.m. — Village Heights, domestic

9:12 a.m. — Village Heights, run away

11:05 a.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, road hazard

12:56 p.m. — Avenue C, general assist

2:46 p.m. — Section, general assist

2:54 p.m. — Section, welfare check

4:49 p.m. — Kenneth, general complaint

5:35 p.m. — US-12/Beebe, driving complaint

5:40 p.m. — Redfield, VIN inspection

6:17 p.m. — Section, welfare check

7:14 p.m. — Hamilton, larceny

8:49 p.m. — South Shore, property check

9:51 p.m. — US-12/Lake, traffic stop

11:13 p.m. — US-12/Red Pine, traffic stop

 

Dec. 8

9:44 a.m. — Christiana Lake, suspicious situation

1:43 p.m. — North Shore, welfare check

4:02 p.m. — Elkhart/Jill, hit and run

4:31 p.m. — Cherry, run away

5:31 p.m. — Cherry, welfare check

7:06 p.m. — Hamilton, personal protection order

8:48 p.m. — May/Adamsville, car-deer accident

 

Dec. 9

1:26 a.m. — US-12/Lane, driving while license suspended

2:38 a.m. — Dailey/Curtis, traffic stop

7:24 a.m. — Section, general assist

7:37 a.m. — M-62/US-12, property damage accident

8:49 a.m. — Section, juvenile complaint

11:15 a.m. — Garver Lake, warrant check

3:28 p.m. — Hamilton, civil complaint

6:29 p.m. — Beach, larceny

7:06 p.m. — Cherry, domestic

9:42 p.m. — US-12/Brady, traffic stop

9:54 p.m. — Meadowview, breaking and entering

10:48 p.m. — US-12, traffic stop

11:43 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, traffic stop

 

Dec. 10

12:35 a.m. — Five Points, property damage accident

2:23 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, suspicious vehicle

7:49 a.m. — M-62, business alarm

10:05 a.m. — Curtis, property damage accident

10:49 a.m. — Section, general assist

12:50 p.m. — Adamsville, civil complaint

2:20 p.m. — Adamsville, welfare check

3:13 p.m. — Yankee, threats complaint

6:47 p.m. — Elkhart/Raymond, suspicious situation

8:16 p.m. — US-12, attempted paper service

8:20 p.m. — Section, general assist

9:50 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

 

Dec. 11

9:27 a.m. — Section, business alarm

11:34 a.m. — M-62, larceny

11:54 a.m. — US-12/South Shore, driving while intoxicated

1:10 p.m. — US-12, civil complaint

3:58 p.m. — attempted paper service

4:10 p.m. — Redfield/Sherman, traffic stop

7:40 p.m. — US-12, attempted paper service

7:44 p.m. — US-12/Claire, traffic stop

8:18 p.m. — Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

8:27 p.m. — US-12/Elkhart, traffic stop

8:57 p.m. — US-12/M-60, driving complaint

9:23 p.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop

10:28 p.m. — Hess, residential alarm

 

Dec. 12

2:04 a.m. — Redfield/Conrad, traffic stop

3:19 a.m. — May/Elkhart, suspicious situation

11:51 a.m. — US-12/M-62, driving complaint

1:49 p.m. — M-62, business alarm

4:56 p.m. — Section, juvenile complaint

6:51 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, property damage accident

 

Dec. 13

12:24 a.m. — Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop

