No injuries reported in two-vehicle crash in front of Berrien Woods Apartments
Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021
NILES TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-car crash that occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in front of the Berrien Woods Apartment Homes on E. Main.
According to the Michigan State Police, a vehicle pulling out of Berrien Woods failed to yield and struck a vehicle traveling south down E. Main.
The Niles Police Department, Michigan State Police, Precision Auto & Body and True’s Towing responded to the crash.