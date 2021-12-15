No injuries reported in two-vehicle crash in front of Berrien Woods Apartments

NILES TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-car crash that occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in front of the Berrien Woods Apartment Homes on E. Main.

According to the Michigan State Police, a vehicle pulling out of Berrien Woods failed to yield and struck a vehicle traveling south down E. Main.

The Niles Police Department, Michigan State Police, Precision Auto & Body and True’s Towing responded to the crash.