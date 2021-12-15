Eddies rout Paw Paw in home opener

EDWARDSBURG — A 21-point first quarter helped host Edwardsburg win its second straight contest Tuesday night.

The Eddies (2-1) outscored the Red Wolves (0-3) 21-4 in the opening quarter and where never challenged the remainder of the contest. Edwardsburg led 44-17 at halftime.

Brendan Bryce led the Eddies with a game-high 15 points, while Jake Moore added 12 points, Owen Eberlein 11 and Luke Stowasser 10.

Ashton Toliver had eight points to pace the Red Wolves.

Edwardsburg will host Three Rivers in its Wolverine Conference South Division opener Friday night.

Plainwell 40, Dowagiac 37

DOWAGIAC — A second-half rally lifted visiting Plainwell to a 40-37 non-divisional Wolverine Conference boys basketball victory over Dowagiac Tuesday night.

The Chieftains (1-1) led 11-8 after one quarter and 18-16 at the intermission. The Trojans (2-1) outscored Dowagiac 24-19 in the second half to pull out the victory.

Cole Weller led the Chieftains with 12 points, while Jordan Hardin finished with eight and Mason Peak 7.

Jack Anderson’s game-high 14 points led the Trojans. Holden Deaton added 12 points.

The Chieftains will host Sturgis Thursday night in its Wolverine Conference South Division opener.

Mishawaka 80, Brandywine 42

MISHAWAKA — A quick start helped host Mishawaka roll to an 80-42 win over Brandywine Tuesday night.

Mishawaka (2-2) led 27-14 after the opening quarter and 49-24 at halftime. The Caveman scored 31 points in the second half while holding the Bobcats to 18 points.

Bryon Linley led Brandywine with 12 points. He was the lone player to reach double digits.

Arthur Jones led Mishawaka and all scorers with 19.

The Bobcats (1-1) will host Berrien Springs Friday night in its BCS Athletic Conference Red Division opener.

Cassopolis 72, Decatur 53

DECATUR — Visiting Cassopolis defeated Decatur 72-43 in its season and Southwest 10 Conference opener Tuesday night.

In his debut, Ranger Coach Jared Rusher was a winner, as Cassopolis grabbed an early 17-6 lead and pulled away from the Raiders.

The Rangers built up a 14-point halftime cushion (39-25) and then cruised to the victory by outscoring Decatur (0-1, 0-1 Southwest 10) 33-28 in the final 16 minutes of play.

Davion Goins led Cassopolis with a game-high 27 points, while Daishean Jamison added 14 points, and R.J. Drews finished with nine points.

Landen Fisher had 15 points to lead the Raiders. Jesse Bauschke chipped in with 13 and Parker Baker 12.

The Rangers will host Comstock in a Southwest 10 Conference contest Friday night.

Otsego 65, Niles 46

OTSEGO — The host Bulldogs outscored Niles 49-35 over the final three quarters to earn the easy 65-46 victory that dropped the Vikings to 1-2 on the season.

Mike Phillips scored 13 points to lead Niles, while Dimetrius Butler added 10 points and Austin Bradley eight.

Ashton Atwater had a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs. Jacob Zartman added 16 and Carson Miller 10.