PHOTO GALLERY: Friday night basketball highlights

DOWAGIAC — Area basketball teams hit the hardwood Friday night with varying results.

At Dowagiac, undefeated Otsego overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Chieftains 43-23 in a non-divisional Wolverine Conference girls basketball contest, while in Niles, visiting Paw Paw also came from behind to edge the Vikings 40-36 in Wolverine non-divisional game.

Edwardsburg remained undefeated in girls basketball with an easy 86-16 win over visiting Allegan, also in a non-divisional Wolverine Conference game.

In boys basketball at Berrien Springs, visiting Buchanan could not hold on to the lead in the final quarter and dropped a 50-47 decision in its BCS Athletic Conference Red Division opener.