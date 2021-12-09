PHOTO STORY: Clark named Miss Edwardsburg 2022

EDWARDSBURG — 18-year-old Casey Clark saw a lifelong dream come true as she was recently crowned hometown royalty.

“This is surreal,” the teen said. “I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was a little girl.”

Last Friday, Clark was crowned Miss Edwardsburg 2022, as area youth took the stage to compete for the coveted title. Clark is joined on the court by Warren Cox, Mr. Jr. Teen Edwardsburg; Gabe Campoli, Mr. Edwardsburg 2022; Kirstee England, Miss Jr. Teen Edwardsburg 2022; Vanessa Garcia, Miss Edwardsburg Princess; and Melanie Kiell. Miss Teen Edwardsburg.

“It’s mind-blowing,” Clark said of her win. “It was a total surprise.”

Clark is a senior at Edwardsburg High School. After graduation, she plans to study at Southwestern Michigan College. She plans to major in cyber security and minor in video editing.

She said she decided to compete in this year’s Edwardsburg Youth Scholarship Program Pageant after growing up watching and admiring past queens. She said the experience was a positive one that taught her several valuable skills.

“It gives us a lot of experience in interviews and public speaking, and I think that is a really good quality to have nowadays,” she said.

As queen, she plans to be a positive representative for the Edwardsburg community.

“I plan on doing a lot of community service this year, as much as they will let me,” she said.

Clark and Campoli will go on to compete in the Miss and Mr. Blossomtime pageant April 24-25. Clark said she is looking forward to meeting her sister queens when she competes at Blossomtime.

Until then, she said she is excited to get to know her court better and hopes to inspire young girls the way past queens inspired her.

“Work hard toward your dreams,” she said as advice to the younger generation. “Never give them up.”