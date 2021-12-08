Blossomtime announces 2022 pageant

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The Blossomtime Festival this week announced the 2022 Miss Blossomtime and Mr. Blossomtime Pageant.

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, community pageants are in full swing choosing their representatives to later compete for the titles of Mr. and Miss Blossomtime. The first Miss Blossomtime pageant was hosted in 1924, with Catherine Burrell being named Miss Blossomtime, and the first Mr. Blossomtime was hosted in 1997, with Jake Belter being chosen as Mr. Blossomtime.

This year’s theme is “Past, Present and Future,” which will be honoring the past of Blossomtime and Present with a salute to the future, has inspired two wonderful evenings of entertainment, music, and glamour. The Mr. Blossomtime and Showcase of Queens Pageant is 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Miss Blossomtime Pageant is the following evening at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25.

Tickets are $30 each. Premier seating is available for $45 each. Program prices will be $5. Open to the public, ticket sales will be available Monday, April 4. The pageants, both nights, are at the Mendel Center Mainstage.

For more information on how to compete in the local community pageants please contact the Blossomtime office at office@blossomtimefestival.org or (269) 982-8016.