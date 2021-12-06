MAC sends record eight teams to bowl games

CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference announced Monday a MAC-record eight programs have accepted bowl invitations for the 2021 bowl season.

The eight bowl invitations top the Conference mark of seven set in 2012 and 2015.

Toledo (Bahamas Bowl), Northern Illinois (Tailgreeter Cure Bowl), Eastern Michigan (Lending Tree Bowl), Kent State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl), Miami (Frisco Football Classic), Ball State (Camellia Bowl), Western Michigan (Quick Lane Bowl), and Central Michigan (Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl) will represent the MAC in bowl games this season.

This marks the sixth time in MAC history that six or more programs have received a bowl invitation (2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021) in a single season. This also marks the 13th time in MAC history to have five or more programs receive a bowl invitation (2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021) in a single-season.

2021 MAC Bowl Schedule:

Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Bahamas Bowl, noon Dec. 17 (ESPN)

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt), Tailgreeter Cure Bowl, 6 p.m. Dec. 17 (ESPN2)

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (Indiana), Lending Tree Bowl, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 18 (ESPN)

Kent State vs. Wyoming (Mountain West), Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 (ESPN)

Miami vs. North Texas (C-USA), Frisco Football Classic, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23 (ESPN)

Ball State vs. Georgia State (Sun Belt), Camellia Bowl, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 (ESPN)

Western Michigan vs. Nevada (Mountain West), Quick Lane Bowl, 11 a.m.Dec. 27 (ESPN)

Central Michigan vs. Boise State (Mountain West), Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, 2 p.m. Dec. 31 (Barstool Sports)

“I could not be happier for our students, coaches and fans selected to play in a Conference record eight bowl games,” said MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. “The matchups are exciting and present opportunities for memorable experiences for those involved. I appreciate our bowl partners who work all year to facilitate unique experiences for game participants and fans.”