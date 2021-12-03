PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday cookie walk

Published 1:43 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Sarah Culton

EDWARDSBURG — Things got sweet Thursday evening in the village of Edwardsburg and Ontwa Township.

The Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual cookie walk event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. For the event, local businesses prepared cookies to give away to residents, who purchased a cookie box from the Ontwa Township Hall. From there, residents could go door to door collecting cookies from area businesses.

Participating businesses and groups included:

  • The Uptown Improvement Association
  • Ontwa Township
  • Proctor Auto
  • Jason’s Auto
  • Front Door Real Estate Team
  • Edwardsburg History Museum
  • Edwardsburg Sports Complex
  • Circle Federal Credit Union
  • Mosquito Joe
  • Lorie Bowers State Farm
  • Gateway Nutrition
  • Southwest Vision Center
  • Sensational Scoops
  • Near North Title Group
  • GW Jones
  • Sam’s Heating and Air
  • Next Level Improv Studio
  • Coldwell Banker

