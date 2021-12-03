PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday cookie walk

EDWARDSBURG — Things got sweet Thursday evening in the village of Edwardsburg and Ontwa Township.

The Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual cookie walk event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. For the event, local businesses prepared cookies to give away to residents, who purchased a cookie box from the Ontwa Township Hall. From there, residents could go door to door collecting cookies from area businesses.

Participating businesses and groups included: