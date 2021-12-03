PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday cookie walk
Published 1:43 pm Friday, December 3, 2021
EDWARDSBURG — Things got sweet Thursday evening in the village of Edwardsburg and Ontwa Township.
The Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual cookie walk event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. For the event, local businesses prepared cookies to give away to residents, who purchased a cookie box from the Ontwa Township Hall. From there, residents could go door to door collecting cookies from area businesses.
Participating businesses and groups included:
- The Uptown Improvement Association
- Ontwa Township
- Proctor Auto
- Jason’s Auto
- Front Door Real Estate Team
- Edwardsburg History Museum
- Edwardsburg Sports Complex
- Circle Federal Credit Union
- Mosquito Joe
- Lorie Bowers State Farm
- Gateway Nutrition
- Southwest Vision Center
- Sensational Scoops
- Near North Title Group
- GW Jones
- Sam’s Heating and Air
- Next Level Improv Studio
- Coldwell Banker