Residents, health department team up to distribute ‘mask up’ yard signs

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County residents have teamed up to distribute yard signs, saying “mask up so we can grow” to be placed throughout the county. Project organizers said the goal of the signs is to promote masking and health safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that the Berrien County Health Department has taken many signs to distribute. Pictured is Sean Drew, a fourth-generation lawyer in the Niles area. (Submitted photo)