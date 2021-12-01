Bobcats open with 20-point win over New Buffalo

NILES — Ellie Knapp scored a game-high 21 points to lead visiting Brandywine to a 60-40 BCS Athletic Conference non-division girls basketball game Tuesday night.

In the opening half, the Bobcats (1-0) outscored the Bison (0-1) 33-16. Brandywine held New Buffalo to just two points in the third quarter to extend its lead to 52-18.

“[We] played well for the opening game with our young team,” said Brandywine Coach Josh Hood. “A ton to improve on, but overall, the pace of play was what we like, and we had enough pressure on ‘D’ to cause chaos. Looking forward to working with our group this season and watching their development throughout.”

The Bobcats grabbed a 15-7 lead after one quarter. The pressure defense forced the Bison into numerous turnovers, which led to easy baskets for Brandywine.

Besides Knapp, Adeline Gill added 11 points, while Miley Young and Niyah Mason both finished with seven points. Lexi Troup added six.

Aaron James’ 10 points led New Buffalo. She was the lone Bison to reach double figures.

Brandywine returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Bridgman in another BCS non-divisional contest.

Dowagiac at Watervliet

Visiting Dowagiac was outscored 40-21 in the second half by Watervliet in the Panthers’ 57-33 non-conference win Tuesday night.

The Chieftains (0-1) trailed 17-12 after one quarter, but was outscored 16-5 in the second quarter as Watervliet (1-0) opened up a 33-17 halftime advantage. Dowagiac trailed 40-21, heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Alanah Smith led the Chieftains with 14 points, while Maggie Weller added 10 points.

Samantha Dietz, daughter of former Dowagiac Coach Ken Dietz, scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Panthers. M.J. Flowers finished with 18 points.

Dowagiac is back on the court Thursday night as it hosts Paw Paw for its Wolverine Conference opener.