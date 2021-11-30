Two arrested in Wayne Township on drug charges

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Two were arrested Tuesday following a drug search near Dowagiac.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Tuesday detectives conducted a search warrant on an address in the 26000 block of Gage Street in Wayne Township on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs was taking place.

Detectives detained three individuals at the residence. Upon searching the residence detectives located methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, and evidence of methamphetamine sales.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A 63-year-old man was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges. Assisting agencies include: the Cass County Felony Detectives.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by police to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.