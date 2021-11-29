Sept 27, 1962 — Nov. 25, 2021

Tracy Lee Braswell, 59, died on Thursday. Nov. 25, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born on Sept. 27, 1962, in Dowagiac, and is the daughter of Henry and Annalee Miller.

Tracy graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1981 and married Thomas Braswell in 1995. She passionately worked many years with the Cass County Council on Aging. Tracy loved to spend free time sewing, reading, gardening and her new love of bee keeping. Her greatest passion and love however was spending time with her grandkids. She was an extremely creative, strong, and wonderful women.

Tracy is survived by her mother, Annalee Miller, of Dowagiac; brother, Michael Miller, of Laredo Texas; daughter, Miranda (Mark) de Varona, of Dowagiac; son, Devin Dandurand, of Niles; grandchildren, Riley de Varona, Taylor de Varona and Liam Dandurand.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Braswell, and father Henry Miller.

In lieu of flowers and for those who wish to remember Tracy in a special way may make contributions to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Organization in Tracy’s name at.info-komen.org/goto/Tracy_Braswell.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 106 S Mills St., Decatur, with a dinner immediately following at Hamilton Township Hall, 52333 W Territorial Road, Decatur.