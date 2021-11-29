LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from Cass County Cancer Service

We are ever so grateful for our friends at Imperial Furniture for their annual fundraiser in October, Real Men Wear Pink.

They offer a percentage off of your purchase with a donation to the Cass County Cancer Service. This year they raised for us $3030. We are so very pleased with their generosity. We continue to help our people, and they are so very thankful for the generosity of the people who help them in Cass County.

Maxine Ownby

President, Cass County Cancer Service