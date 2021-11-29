JoAnn Pollitt, of Buchanan

April 25, 1954 — Nov. 20, 2021

JoAnn Pollittm, of Buchanan, passed away Nov. 20, 2021, while on vacation in Georgia with her brother and his family.

JoAnn was born April 25, 1954, to Franklin LeRoy and Fern Williams. JoAnn graduated from Galien High School. She Married Jerry Pollitt, and they had two children, Casey and Jeff. They lost Casey at the age of 6 to Leukemia.

JoAnn was also preceded in death in January by husband, Jerry, of 45 years. JoAnn was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, Diane VanBlaricum and nephew, Jason Williams. She is survived by son, Jeff (Laura), sister, Sandy (Wayne) Whitmyer, brother, Richard (Shirley) Williams, nephew, Jeremy (Samantha) Williams, niece, Shawne (Randy) Sheldon, nephews, Andy & Billy Crooker, five great-nieces and nephews and one step-granddaughter and one step-great-granddaughter.

JoAnn retired from Niles Community Schools (Southside). She was currently working part time for Tyler’s Automotive in Niles. She was loved by all who knew her. She and her husband were blessed with many friends. They were known for their cookouts and campfires. Words cannot describe how many lives she touched with her love. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at swemchapel.com.

Wherever a beautiful soul has been…there is a trail of beautiful memories.