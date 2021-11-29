Dodd earns All-Southwest 10 Conference first team
Published 11:28 am Monday, November 29, 2021
CASSOPOLIS — Mendon dominated the All-Southwest 10 Conference volleyball team with four first-team selections.
Centreville had three first-team picks, while Decatur, Marcellus, White Pigeon, Bloomingdale and Cassopolis each had one pick.
Zaniya Dodd represented the Rangers on the first team. Cassopolis also had Ryli Burks and Jadin Wolfe earn second-team all-conference, while Quianna Murray and Lisette Tilk were honorable mention selections.
All-Southwest 10 Volleyball
First Team
Sarah Stauffer, Centreville
Izzabella Kessler, Centreville
Kamryn Troyer, Centreville
Gwendolyn Grosvenor, Decatur
Emma Holmes, Marcellus
Alexis Ames, Mendon
Payton Griffith, Mendon
Ryley Mullin, Mendon
Isabella Smith, Mendon
Rainie Atherton, White Pigeon
Allison Starbuck, Bloomingdale
Zaniya Dodd, Cassopolis
Second Team
Ryli Burks, Cassopolis
Jadin Wolfe, Cassopolis
Mayleen Younts, Centreville
Faith Edwards, Centreville
Morgan Hall, Decatur
Lauren Ogrin, Decatur
Alexis Snodgrass, Hartford
Lauren Dressler, White Pigeon
Honorable Mention
Bangor: Taliyah Modert, Cloe Hulls; Bloomingdale: Aquinnah Kelly, Emma Allison; Cassopolis: Quianna Murray, Lisette Tilk; Centreville: Sophia Deeds, Sabrina Spence; Decatur: Leah Baushke, Abby Baushke; Comstock: Noelle Keene; Hartford: Descenya Rodarte, Alyssa Birmele; Marcellus: Allison Daugherty, Arionna Buck; Mendon: Carlie Doehring, Caylena Briggs; White Pigeon: Maddie Krull