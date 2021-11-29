Dodd earns All-Southwest 10 Conference first team

CASSOPOLIS — Mendon dominated the All-Southwest 10 Conference volleyball team with four first-team selections.

Centreville had three first-team picks, while Decatur, Marcellus, White Pigeon, Bloomingdale and Cassopolis each had one pick.

Zaniya Dodd represented the Rangers on the first team. Cassopolis also had Ryli Burks and Jadin Wolfe earn second-team all-conference, while Quianna Murray and Lisette Tilk were honorable mention selections.

All-Southwest 10 Volleyball

First Team

Sarah Stauffer, Centreville

Izzabella Kessler, Centreville

Kamryn Troyer, Centreville

Gwendolyn Grosvenor, Decatur

Emma Holmes, Marcellus

Alexis Ames, Mendon

Payton Griffith, Mendon

Ryley Mullin, Mendon

Isabella Smith, Mendon

Rainie Atherton, White Pigeon

Allison Starbuck, Bloomingdale

Zaniya Dodd, Cassopolis

Second Team

Ryli Burks, Cassopolis

Jadin Wolfe, Cassopolis

Mayleen Younts, Centreville

Faith Edwards, Centreville

Morgan Hall, Decatur

Lauren Ogrin, Decatur

Alexis Snodgrass, Hartford

Lauren Dressler, White Pigeon

Honorable Mention

Bangor: Taliyah Modert, Cloe Hulls; Bloomingdale: Aquinnah Kelly, Emma Allison; Cassopolis: Quianna Murray, Lisette Tilk; Centreville: Sophia Deeds, Sabrina Spence; Decatur: Leah Baushke, Abby Baushke; Comstock: Noelle Keene; Hartford: Descenya Rodarte, Alyssa Birmele; Marcellus: Allison Daugherty, Arionna Buck; Mendon: Carlie Doehring, Caylena Briggs; White Pigeon: Maddie Krull