PET OF THE WEEK: Fig Newton, of Berrien County Animal Control

Published 11:14 am Friday, November 26, 2021

By Submitted

Fig Newton is a 5-year-old Staffy mix from Berrien County Animal Control.

Fig Newton likes dogs, belly rubs and tug-of-war. He knows sit and cannot wait to learn more. Fig is heartworm positive but being treated thanks to Friends of Berrien County AC. Due to his size, he would do best in a home with children 13 years or older. He is neutered, current on shots and house-trained. For more information, contact Berrien County Animal Control at (269) 927-5648.

