LASATA: LaSata’s third annual Coat Drive a success

Southwest Michigan residents have again let their generosity shine through.

The third annual Kim’s Coat Drive for Kids has come to a close, and again, people in communities across the 21st District have stepped up to help area kids stay warm this winter.

Residents this year donated 142 coats and 31 pairs of snow pants to kids in need. My office is working with local schools to help get coats to students in Berrien, Cass,and St. Joseph counties.

I originally started this coat drive to help kids stay warm during the harsh Michigan winters. Unfortunately, many kids go without a warm coat, and I knew the kind folks across southwest Michigan could really make an impact and change that.

Over the years, my office has collected and distributed hundreds of new or gently used coats and jackets to kids across the 21st District. The success over these last three years deserves to be placed on the shoulders of thoughtful residents who donated coats and snow pants, school staff who help distribute donated coats, and the local businesses who joined the effort so we could reach more kids this season.

The kindness of people in each of our communities is what has really made this effort come together. I hope we can continue to build more local partnerships and help even more kids next year.

Though this year’s coat drive is over, the season for giving and helping others is just getting started. There are a number of reputable organizations across the 21st District that have made it their mission to help others. I encourage you to donate to your local food pantry, church or other organization that helps get food and warm clothes to local families.

I want to again thank everyone who had a hand in making this year’s coat drive a success. We’re already setting higher goals for next year!

Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Coloma, represents the 21st state Senate District, which includes all of Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph counties.