Edwardsburg Leos offer kind words to nursing home residents

Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Submitted

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Leo Club did an act of kindness just before the Thanksgiving holiday at its meeting at the high school on Tuesday.

One of the group’s projects was to write something thankful or inspirational in Thanksgiving cards, which were given to the residents living at the West Woods of Niles Nursing Home.  The Leos also decorated large felt snowflakes with inspirational words within the snowflake itself.  Afterward, Leo Advisors Tanda and David Stiffler delivered them to the nursing home, and Tanda said the residents appreciated the effort. (Su

