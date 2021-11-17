Niles police seeking suspects in armed robbery at Shell gas station

NILES — A suspect is sought for armed robbery after an incident at the Niles Shell gas station Thursday.

The suspect displayed a weapon before taking money and leaving on foot, according to a statement from the police department. Nobody was injured.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a blue or grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes, Aviator sunglasses and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Niles Police Detective Bureau at (269) 683-0404. Information can also be texted to CRIMES [274637], or messaged online at tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.