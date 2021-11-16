Valerie Anderson, of Niles

Oct. 15, 1954 — Oct. 24, 2021

Valerie Anderson, 67, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles.

Valerie was born Oct. 15, 1954, in Niles, Michigan to the late James and Sarah (Miller) Anderson. She shared her birthday with her Father. He told her every year that she was the best birthday present he ever got.

Valerie graduated from Niles High School in 1972, then continued her education at the University of Michigan where she received her bachelor of science in pharmacy in 1978.

Caring for others was a natural way of life for Valerie, working as a pharmacist was an extension of that trait. She worked in both hospital and retail pharmacies, and her focus was always on helping patients. Valerie spent her career in the Lansing area, and once her children had both moved out for college she returned to Niles to take care of her parents.

Positivity was something that Valerie valued and exemplified in her daily life. Her positive attitude helped her overcome numerous health challenges throughout her life. Valerie was a very creative person, with many hobbies during her life such as sewing, stained glass, and most recently crocheting. She enjoyed music, played the flute, sang in several choirs, and would often make up little songs to amuse her children and pets. She was an animal lover and had many pets throughout her life. Valerie never hesitated to offer help to family and friends. Her family found her advice to be unrivaled. She always knew what to say. She had a silly sense of humor, a hearty laugh, and was a joy to be around. She was a great mother, sister, and friend.

Preceding Valerie in passing are her parents, James and Sarah Anderson; and her fiancé Tom Hrubecky.

Valerie is survived by her two children, Kayla Gonyon, of Ypsilanti, and Derek Gonyon, of Ann Arbor; her two younger brothers, Jerry and Phil (Tammy) Anderson, both of Niles, along with Phil’s two children and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her friend and former husband, Joe Gonyon of Holt, Michigan, longtime friends Gerry and Shelley Dumond of Niles, and Patty Riddle of Austin, Texas, all of whom she considered family.

In accordance with Valerie’s wishes cremation has taken place and her family will be remembering her privately.

