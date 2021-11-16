Spectrum Health Lakeland acquires new spine surgery technology

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently acquired the Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic Guidance Platform. The Platform combines pre-operative implant 3D planning and intra-operative trajectory precision to allow for positioning of surgical instruments or spinal implants during general spinal procedures.

Minimally invasive procedures require smaller incisions which can pose a challenge to surgeons due to the limited view of the patient’s anatomy. The Mazor X Stealth Edition Platform helps to overcome this challenge with a 3D surgical plan and analytics that gives the surgeon comprehensive information and visualization before the surgery starts. Consequently, the Platform supports surgeons’ commitment to operate with precision.

“Minimally-invasive surgery has been a major focus at Spectrum Health Lakeland for many years as we know it can result in shorter hospital stays, faster healing, and less pain for patients,” said neurosurgeon Rafeek Woods, MD. “The Mazor X Stealth Edition Platform allows us to continue our leadership in spine surgery excellence while offering our patients access to the most advanced technologies and high-quality care close to home.”

Providers at Spectrum Health Lakeland Neurosurgery treat an array of neurological disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, muscles and nerves. The Lakeland Neuroscience Center coordinates care with a support network of services including diagnostic imaging, surgical, hospital, and rehabilitation teams during patients’ diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit lakelandneurosurgery.com or call (269) 556-1990.