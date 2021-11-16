Marian’s Brizard named Miss Volleyball

NILES — As the Michigan High School Athletic Association state tournament reaches the semifinal round Tuesday, the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has announced the winner of the 2021 Miss Volleyball Award.

Senior Ava Brizard, of Bloomfield Hills Marian, received that honor Monday at a rally hosted at the school. The outside hitter is hoping to lead her team past Davidson in the quarterfinals. Marian is looking to win back-to-back Division 1 state championships.

So far this season, Brizard has 537 kills with a hitting percentage of .440. Her serve percentage is 94.2 percent with 51 aces. Her 364 blocks are second on the team.

Here are the Miss Volleyball voting results: