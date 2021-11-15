Lighthouse Chorus offering singing Christmas telegrams

NILES — A local organization is providing residents a fun and unique way to surprise their loved ones this holiday season.

Quartets from the Lighthouse Chorus, a local, nonprofit a cappella chorus, will deliver singing Christmas telegrams throughout the Michiana area on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

“This is a way to make your Christmas greeting unforgettable for family, friends, co-workers or clients,” said Gene Hanover, president of the Chorus. “We have delivered telegrams to both men and women in a variety of locations, including restaurants, supermarkets, classrooms, business offices, retail stores and homes.”

For $40, a chorus quartet will deliver two holiday songs, a small box of chocolates and a personalized card. Orders may be placed by calling the singing Christmas telegram hotline at (269) 471-4559 or sending an email to lighthousechorus@lighthousechorus.org. A limited number of bookings are available, so anyone interested should book early to ensure delivery, officials said.

The Lighthouse Chorus gathers weekly to share their love of singing. They perform primarily in the four-part harmony of the barbershop style, and their repertoire includes everything from Broadway to gospel to doo wop. They have performed through southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana, singing in a variety of venues.

Officials said the group is always looking for new members and welcomes any man who loves to sing to visit chorus practice at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings at the Trinity Episcopal Church on South Fourth Street in Niles.

More information on the Chorus is available at lighthousechorus.org.