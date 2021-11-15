Dowagiac man given probation for causing serious injury while driving under the influence

NILES — In a Berrien County drunk driving case, a Dowagiac man was sentenced to probation and jail for drunk driving causing serious injury.

Rolando Lucio, 44, of Edwards Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to operating while impaired causing serious injury and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Swift & Sure program, 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, 180 days tether and $17,271.29 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incident occurred Nov. 21, 2020, at Smith and Huckleberry Roads in Berrien Township when Lucio crashed his car into another vehicle.

The victim spoke before sentencing. She said Lucio’s actions and the car crash has destroyed her whole life. She said she does not go out any more and can’t walk for five minutes without being out of breath.

“I’m scared if I go anywhere in a car that somebody will hit me. I want some sort of peace,” she said. “This has turned my life totally upside down. What he did totally messed up my life.”

Defense attorney Carri Briseno said that her client also had significant medical injuries from the crash and has taken responsibility for the medical bills incurred by the victim.

Judge Schrock said that police found not only alcohol but cocaine and other controlled substances in Lucio’s blood.

“I could send you to prison, but I don’t know if that would help or give the victim closure, she will be affected for the rest of her life,” he said.

In other sentencings: