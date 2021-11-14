Cassopolis man injured in sideswipe crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A Cassopolis man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to M-60 and Hoyt Street at 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Cruze had sideswiped each other.

Darrell White, 45, of Cassopolis, who was driving the Ford F-150, was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles for treatment. Damien Brown Jr., 25, of Dowagiac, who was driving the Cruze, was treated and released at the scene.

Police do not believe either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Howard Township Fire and SMCAS EMS. The crash remains under investigation.