Walton Road Bridge open following construction work

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP — A local road previously under construction has reopened for commuters to use.

A contractor has completed work to prepare the Walton Road Bridge for future bridge maintenance ahead of schedule, according to the Berrien County Road Department. The road, closed last for crews to lower stone to the piers below the bridge, was reopened to thru traffic at approximately 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional bridge work is anticipated to take place during the 2022 construction season.