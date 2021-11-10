Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Cass County Probate Court

LANSING — Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Carol Montavon Bealor to the Cass County Probate Court.

“I am proud to appoint Carol Montavon Bealor to the Cass County Probate Court,” Whitmer said. “Her extensive experience working in the Cass County courts and impressive credentials will be invaluable as she assumes this new role on the bench.”

Carol Montavon Bealor currently serves as the court administrator, Friend of the Court director, and circuit court attorney referee for the Cass County Courts. She also serves as an adjunct instructor at Southwestern Michigan College teaching business law classes. Prior to joining the Court, Bealor was a private practice attorney where she practiced criminal and civil litigation, family law, and child protection proceedings. In addition, she served as a Cass County assistant prosecutor, Cass County public defender, and an attorney member of Cass County’s Family Treatment Court, Sobriety Court and Adult Treatment Court.

Bealor earned her Juris Doctor degree from Valparaiso University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Government and International Studies from the University of Notre Dame. She currently serves as the president of the Cass County Bar Association and as a member of the State Bar Access to Justice Policy Committee. Bealor lives in Cassopolis with her husband, Dale and her son, Aaron.

“I am humbled by this appointment and honored to serve the people of Cass County as Probate Judge,” Bealor said. “I will diligently carry out my duties with impartially and fairness. I will resolve matters before me efficiently, being responsive to the needs of the people and community I serve.”

This appointment was made to fill a partial term, which expires on Jan. 1, 2023, after Judge Susan L. Dobrich stepped down effective Dec. 31.

If Bealor wishes to serve the remainder of Judge Dobrich’s term, expiring Jan. 1, 2025, she would be required to run for reelection in November 2022.