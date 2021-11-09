Honor Credit Union celebrates grand opening of Buchanan Jr. Herd Student Credit Union

BUCHANAN — Buchanan Middle School celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Buchanan Jr. Herd Student Credit Union on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Buchanan Jr. Herd Student Credit Union marks the 19th student ran credit union currently operating within Honor.

The student assembly was led by Honor’s Community Assistant Vice President Karol Behrle to bring awareness and excitement to students from grades five to seven about the importance of saving money. Operating the new student credit union are student tellers and managers alongside team Honor.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Buchanan Schools to teach the students here at the middle school about the power of saving money at a young age,” Behrle said. “Our student credit unions provide the students an opportunity to learn life skills and have fun while they’re saving money. With each deposit a student makes into their account, they receive a fun swag item, get entered into monthly raffles, and more.”

In attendance for the grand opening were Honor team members, Michigan Senator Kim LaSata’s District Director Daniel Carrick, Buchanan Community Schools Superintendent Patricia Robinson, Dean of Students Ryan Frontczak, and Principal of Buchanan Middle School Shelby Beasley. Both Carrick and Robinson spoke to the students to highlight the importance of the student credit union and the life skills and financial literacy they will learn from its implementation. Following the speeches, the five student credit union tellers and managers joined Honor to cut the ribbon for the Jr Herd.

The Buchanan Jr. Herd Student Credit Union will be open to the students at the middle school every other Tuesday from 7:30 to 8 a.m.