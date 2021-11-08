Dowagiac woman sent to the hospital following Howard Township crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman was sent to the hospital following a Friday afternoon crash in Howard Township, according to local authorities.

Sheriff Richard Behnke of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 p.m. Friday his office was called out to respond to a personal injury accident. The accident occurred in Howard Township at the intersection of Leet Road and M-60.

Initial investigation shows that the driver of a Jeep, Diana Morehouse, 58, of Dowagiac, went through the stop sign on Leet Rod coming onto M-60. The driver of a Chevrolet, Katie Labar, 27, of Paw Paw, was unable to stop and ran into the side of the Jeep’s driver side sending it off the road. Morehouse was transported by SMCAS to the Lakeland Hospital in Niles for her injuries. Labar obtained minor injuries and was not transported.

Alcohol was not a factor in this crash, and seatbelts were worn, according to deputies.

Assisting agencies on scene were Niles Township Fire Department, SMCAS Ambulance service and MSP.