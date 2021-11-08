COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,166,517 cases, 22,521 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 17,731 COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 6,392 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 9,048 cases and 151 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 1,166,517 COVID-19 cases and 22,521 related deaths.

As of Friday, 68.7 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.