Walton Road Bridge to be temporarily closed

BERRIEN COUNTY — Drivers near Niles and Buchanan will need to seek alternate routes starting next week.

Starting next Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor will be working to prepare the Walton Road Bridge for future bridge maintenance. Crews will be working to lower stone to the piers below the bridge. For the safety of crews and the traveling public, the bridge will be closed during this activity. Additional bridgework is anticipated to take place during the 2022 construction season.

During work, Walton Road Bridge will be closed to all thru traffic over the St Joseph River. Work is anticipated to take approximately two weeks to complete.

Berrien County officials advise that drivers seek alternative routes or utilize the signed detour route until the bridge has been reopened to thru traffic.