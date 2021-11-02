First United Methodist to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser

DOWAGIAC – For its first fundraising event in a long while, one local church will be altering how it typically operates.

First United Methodist Church of Dowagiac, 326 N Lowe St., Dowagiac, is set to host a drive-through spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

“We’re trying to play it safe yet, with COVID,” said event organizer Sharon Harnden. “They’ll come in off Green Street, drive under our overhang and tell us what they want, and we’ll bring it out to them. It’s going to be almost like McDonald’s.”

Members of the church will be cooking the spaghetti, and several options will be provided, including meat, meatless, alfredo and gluten-free. There will also be salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Harnden said some proceeds will benefit the general church fund, but some will be earmarked for parking lot repairs.

“The parking lot is needing much, much repair,” she said. “So, we’ve got to get these things going.”

In addition to the spaghetti dinner, Harnden said the church has typically been involved with distributing food baskets at Thanksgiving since about 2010, though she is no sure if they will be able to this year.

Spaghetti meals will cost $10 for a large dinner, and $6 for a small dinner.