Community Grand Rounds launches Hidden History Contest for area students

ST. JOSEPH – Following the conclusion of the series, “Hidden History: Understanding the Origins of Racial Inequity,” Community Grand Rounds, a collaborative effort launched in 2018 focused on exploring topics of health equity and population health, is launching a contest for Berrien County youth ages 13 and older. Participants are asked to submit a written essay, drawing or painting based on what they learned after watching the Hidden History discussions.

Three judges will choose winners based on submissions that meet all criteria and display creativity, originality, and relevance to theme. Prizes will be awarded for first place ($500), second place ($300), and third place ($200). In addition to a monetary prize, the winning pieces will be publicly displayed at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph and the Center for Better Health in Benton Harbor for 30 days.

“Our goal with the Hidden History series is to provide students access to history that is not often found in their textbooks,” said Lynn Todman, PhD, vice president health equity, Spectrum Health. “We hope the contest sparks students’ interest to learn more about history and how certain events have led to structural racism we see today.”

The contest opened Monday and will run through Tuesday, Nov. 30. All entries must be received/postmarked on or before Nov. 30 to be considered for the contest. Submissions can be made by email to shlcgr@spectrumhealth.org or mail to Communications Department, 1234 Napier Avenue, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

The Hidden History series is made possible through a collaborative effort between Spectrum Health Lakeland, Lake Michigan College, and the City of St. Joseph, Michigan. For full contest details, and to view previously recorded Hidden History events, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/hidden-history-contest.