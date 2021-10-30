LASATA: Enjoy a safe and successful hunting season!

Hunting is a Michigan tradition that has been passed on for generations and a critical part of our state’s great outdoor heritage.

Our great outdoors, abundance of state land and diverse terrain offer something to interest every hunter. Between Michigan hunters and those from out of state, the annual fall and winter hunting seasons provide a major boost for our state’s economy.

As thousands prepare for the fall hunting seasons, whether it’s small or large game, upland birds or whatever your hunt of choice is, I want to pass along some tips and information that will be useful for hunters before they head into the field.

The most important factor during hunting season is safety. Most hunting-associated injuries and casualties are preventable. Remember to wear hunter’s orange when out in the field and to follow the basic firearm safety rules. Hunters are also encouraged to let someone know the location where they will be hunting in case of an

emergency.

New hunters also need to take a hunter safety course, where they learn hunter responsibilities, ethics, firearm safety, wildlife conservation and identification, game care, survival and first aid. Prospective hunters will need to complete the DNR’s online course as well as attend a field day skills course and take a written exam to be eligible to receive a hunter safety certificate. You must preregister for a field day before beginning the online class. Visit www.hunter-ed.com/Michigan for more information about the online hunter safety class.

Traditional in-person classes are also held throughout the year at various locations throughout the state. For a list, visit the DNR’s Recreational Safety Education Class website. This is also the website to arrange for the field day skills portion if you were to take the online class.

Every year, countless hunters take to the field for the regular firearm season, which runs from Nov. 15-30 and is the most popular deer hunting season, but it is not the only one. Archery season is underway and will continue until Nov. 14 and then again from Dec. 1 to Jan.1; muzzle-loading season for all zones will take place from Dec. 3-12; and late antlerless firearm season runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1.

For additional information on licensing and hunting seasons, please visit www.michigan.gov/dnr. Be sure to visit www.michigan.gov/hunting to stay current on rule changes and other important news.

I also encourage southwest Michigan hunters to also visit my website for a free copy of my 2021 hunting update. It can be found on my website under the publications tab.

Hunting is a wonderful family tradition and an ideal way to enjoy Michigan’s great outdoors. By hunting safely and following regulations, we can set an example for young hunters and ensure everyone involved is able to enjoy their time in the woods.

Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Coloma, represents the 21st state Senate District, which includes all of Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties.