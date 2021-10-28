Chieftains, Bobcats wrap up regular season

DOWAGIAC — With the district tournament set to start Monday, Dowagiac and Brandywine concluded their regular-season schedules Wednesday night.

The Chieftains went 3-0 at its own Pink Out Quad, while the Bobcats swept Michigan Lutheran on Senior Night.

Pink Out Quad

Dowagiac (24-13-6) defeated Coloma 25-10 and 25-12, Bridgman 22-25, 25-20, 15-10 and Marcellus 25-13 and 25-23.

“I thought the ladies played well most of the night,” said Dowagiac Coach Tony Hooley. “We had an ‘off’ match where there wasn’t as much energy, but it was nice to get the wins.”

Seniors Riley Stack, Khloie Goins, Megan Davis and Emma Allen all contributed to the victory.

Davis had a team-high 28 kills to go along with five digs, four aces and an assist. Stack finished the night with 14 kills, eight digs, three aces, a block and 29 assists. Goins contributed nine digs and three aces with Allen adding two kills and a dig.

Dowagiac, the Division 2 District host, will face Berrien Springs in the second match Monday night. Coloma and Benton Harbor will open up the tournament at 5 p.m., with the Shamrocks and Chieftains to follow at approximately 7 p.m.

The winners advance to Wednesday’s district semifinals against Niles and Edwardsburg, respectively.

Brandywine volleyball

The Bobcats (28-15-4) made short work of the Titans, winning 25-14, 25-17 and 25-14.

Kadence Brumitt, a sophomore, led the team with eight kills, 10 digs, two blocks and face aces, while senior Elizabeth Stockdale finished with 12 digs, six kills, eight assists and two aces. Senior Haley Scott ended the night with four kills, two aces and a block.

Sophomore Ellie Knapp had a team-high nine assists to go along with nine digs and a pair of aces.

Brandywine will travel to Bridgman to face Watervliet in the opening round of the Division 3 District Tournament Monday. The match is scheduled begin at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the semifinals to face Buchanan Wednesday night.