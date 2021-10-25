PHOTO STORY: MSP, Cassopolis police host Halloween with a Cop event

CASSOPOLIS — Local law enforcement recently helped Cassopolis children get into the Halloween spirit.

The Cassopolis Police Department and Michigan State Police collaborated to host a Halloween with a Cop event Friday at Clisbee Park in Cassopolis. The event ran from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The event allowed area families decked out in costumes to interact with local law enforcement while enjoying activities, donuts and candy.

Cassopolis Harding’s Market, Helping Hands of Cass County, Donald Obermesik family Cassopolis Dollar General, MSP and Walmart donated to help the event take place.