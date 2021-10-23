Dowagiac teen killed in crash

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac teen was killed in a crash near Sister Lakes, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his office responded to Dixon Street, east of Indian Lake Road, for a report of a car into a tree at 5 p.m. Friday.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found that a 2004 Chevy Truck, driven by Maynor Hernandez, 18, of Dowagiac, was traveling east on Dixon Street when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Sister Lakes Fire Department, Indian Lake Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.