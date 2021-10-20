Donna Marie Brosnan, of Dowagiac

Jan. 5, 1925 — Oct. 17, 2021

Donna Marie Brosnan, 96, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2021, in her home.

Donna was born Jan. 5, 1925, in Dowagiac to Robert and Cleo Hanley. She was a graduate of Dowagiac High School. On May 17, 1947 she married the love of her life Daniel (Danny) Brosnan; he preceded her in death on June 13, 1994. She was owner of the Johnny Shop, and worked at the Marshall Shoppe. She also helped manage the Elks Lodge with Danny. She loved gardening and feeding her birds, especially her cardinals.

She will be greatly missed by her family. A classy lady, she was a “Mom” to many, and loved spending time with her family.

Donna is survived by her children: Nancy (Ken) Reuter, Barb Ickes, Bob (Cindy) Brosnan, Mary Jo Zimmerman, Rich (Chris) Brosnan, Jim (Jean) Brosnan, her Grandchildren: Terri (Chris) Myers, Pam (Dave) Bammann, Rob Ickes, Dave (Jenn) Ickes, Adam (Lynsey) Ickes, Josh Ickes, Dan (Phoebe) Brosnan, Jolene (Shaun) Brosnan, Jason (Kim) Zimmerman, Jami (Eddie) Zimmerman, Heather (Pat) Harding, Amber (Nick) Fryman, Bryan Amrein, Eric (Kelly) Amrein, and was “GG” to 26 great-grandchildren.

She also leaves behind a special and caring buddy, Bev Wade, and “my Ernie.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny, son, Danny, and sons-in-law, Bob Ickes and Tim Zimmerman.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions in Donna’s name may be made to St. Frances Out Reach, checks payable to SFO P.O Box 112 Dowagiac, or Kindred Hospice, 1911 West Centre Ave, Portage, MI 49042. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.